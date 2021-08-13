Rhode Island secretary of state calls for statewide mask mandate in schools As the Delta variant drives a surge of COVID-19 infections, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is urging the state to require masks inside the classroom this school year. Governor Dan McKee says he does not support a government mandate and is leaving the decision up to individual school districts. Gorbea joins CBSN to explain why she backs a statewide requirement. She also discusses her run for Rhode Island governor in 2022.