How Rhode Island kept school doors open before CDC deemed it safe Rhode Island became one of the only Democratic-led states to keep school doors open before the Centers for Disease Control approved the return of in-person learning. Governor Gina Raimondo fought to keep students in school and limit the spread of COVID-19. New York Times magazine staff writer Susan Dominus joins CBSN to discuss the results of the governor's decision and how teachers responded to the decision to return to school.