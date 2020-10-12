News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings kick off
Portland protesters pull down statues of Teddy Roosevelt, Lincoln
Study finds COVID-19 bug can survive 28 days on some surfaces
Fans' celebration of Lakers' title turns ugly
Fauci pushes back on use of comments in Trump campaign ad
Denver shooting suspect isn't a licensed security guard, city says
Black man led by rope by cops on horseback suing for $1 million
2 Americans win Nobel in economics for auction innovations
Mother falls into Lake Tahoe and drowns; 6 kids and man rescued
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Rheumatoid arthritis: How to manage symptoms with wellness techniques
On World Arthritis Day, Mayo Clinic rheumatologist Dr. John M. Davis III shares how wellness plays a role in managing rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue