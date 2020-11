Reykjavík Global Forum panel on mental health A panel at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders discussed mental health. Participants included: Jess Phillips, member of House of Commons, United Kingdom; Dr. Elisa Tarazona Gines, CEO of Ribera Salud; Hauwa Ojeifo, mental health advocate and founder and executive director of She Writes Woman. The panel was chaired by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who is president of Eurochild and served as president of Malta from 2014 to 2019.