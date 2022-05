Retired FBI agent discusses Buffalo shooting probe The city of Buffalo, New York, is still reeling from the mass shooting at a local supermarket. As residents struggle to come to grips with the deadly attack, investigators are working to learn more about the suspect, who they say is a self-described white supremacist who targeted Black people. Mary Ellen O'Toole, a retired FBI special agent and the director of the forensic sciences program at George Mason University, joined CBS News to discuss the suspect and the investigation.