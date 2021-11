Retired Admiral William McRaven, who oversaw raid that killed Osama bin Laden, on his new kids’ book Retired four-star Admiral William McRaven oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Now he's taking on a different role: children's book author. He talked to “CBS Mornings” Wednesday about his new book, “Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal,” and makes the case to kids on why they should make their bed every day.