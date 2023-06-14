Watch CBS News

Retailers across U.S. abandoning storefronts

Across the nation, there's been an increase in the number of vacant commercial real estate spaces, with nearly one in five sitting empty. Albert Yoon, a real estate editor at Insider, joins CBS News with more.
