Retail sales report from June shows unexpected spike in American spending The U.S. Census retail sales report for the month of June was released on Friday and to many analysts, the numbers were promising. The 0.6 percent bump in sales is significant, the Commerce Department says, since the last rise of this size was last seen in March 2021 around the time stimulus checks were doled out. Diane Swonk, chief economist for Grant Thornton, joined CBSN to help make heads or tails of what the rise could mean for Americans.