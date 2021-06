Restaurateur Will Newman puts new spin on old traditions with Nashville-style barbecue chain From Kansas City to the Carolionas, America has a wide variety of barbecue styles. For restaurateur Will Newman, his specialty is in "Nashville style," which is what he's cooking up at the four locations of "Edley's Barbecue." Newman named the restaurant chain after his grandfather, and "Thrillist" considers the spot among the best in the city.