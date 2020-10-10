Restauranteur Frank DePasquale on bringing his passion for Italian food to Boston Restauranteur Frank DePasquale is one of the most successful restauranteurs in Boston's North End -- the famed "Little Italy" of the city. Along with seven dining venues, he has dozens of other ventures that includes a pasta shop, a bakery and even a hotel. However, he didn't start out in the culinary field. DePasquale speaks to Dana Jacobson about how he found food was his first love, starting with a simple sandwich.