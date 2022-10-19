Residents in Kansas City, Missouri say police ignored reports of missing Black women Earlier in October, a 22-year-old Black woman was found claiming she was kidnapped by a man, kept in his basement for a month and repeatedly raped by him. Now residents in Kansas City, Missouri are claiming they raised the alarm about missing Black women weeks before the victim was found. Ryan Sorrell, founder and editor-in-chief of the Kansas City Defender, joins CBS News to discuss the accusations by residents and the two police departments' response.