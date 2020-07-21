Sign Up For Newsletters
Researchers make strides toward coronavirus vaccine
Researchers at the University of Oxford said Monday that a candidate vaccine for the coronavirus had positive clinical trial results. Dr. Bob Lahita joined CBSN to discuss.
