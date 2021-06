Rescue crews continue to search for dozens missing in Surfside building collapse Overnight, crews continued to search through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors after the Champlain Tower South condominium came crashing down. At least four people are confirmed dead and more than 150 are unaccounted for. Mark Strassmann is in Surfside with the latest on the rescue efforts and the possible warning signs this building may have been in danger of collapsing.