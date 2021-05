Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney says Trump's false election claims are "poisoning our democratic system" Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming continues sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump and others who falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen, but the dispute may jeopardize her her position as GOP Conference Chair. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the details.