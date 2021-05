Reports say Bill O'Reilly paid tens of millions to settle sexual harassment claims The allegations leveled at movie mogul Harvey Weinstein have opened a window into sexual misconduct in film studios, offices and newsrooms. In a report over the weekend, writer and director James Toback was accused of sexual harassment by 38 women. He denies it. Now there are reports that former Fox TV host Bill O'Reilly paid tens of millions to settle claims. Bianna Golodryga has more.