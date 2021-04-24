Live

Watch CBSN Live

Reports: Kanye West hospitalized in Los Angeles

Kanye West has reportedly been checked into a California hospital. This comes after the rapper canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Erica Nochlin, a reporter from KCBS, have more on his reported condition.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.