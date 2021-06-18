Report finds Black Americans face huge economic disparities A new report details the economic disparities Black Americans face. The report by McKinsey and Company found 19% of Black families in the U.S. have a negative net worth and revealed a wage gap in the billions and a revenue gap for Black-owned businesses of more than a trillion dollars. Shelley Stewart III, a partner at McKinsey, where he leads the Institute for Black Economic Mobility, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the main findings in the report, titled "The economic state of Black America."