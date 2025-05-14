Watch CBS News

Report accuses companies of promoting "false" solution to plastic waste crisis

A new report from the Climate Integrity Center is highlighting what it calls deceptive messaging from Big Oil and plastic companies about "advanced recycling," which involves using heat or chemicals to break down plastics into smaller parts. Davis Allen, the report's author, joins CBS News to discuss the issues with the method and why industries continue to promote it as a long-term solution to the plastic waste crisis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.