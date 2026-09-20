Rep. Ro Khanna says "international agreement" on AI is needed with China California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that when President Trump meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, Mr. Trump needs to make an "international agreement" with Xi that should include international monitoring on AI. He said this agreement should include "checks on the data centers where you can tell whether a model is being used for interference or training" and it should use "enforceable and verifiable tools."