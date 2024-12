Rep. Mike Turner says President Assad's fall in Syria "is a blow to Iran, a blow to Russia" Rep. Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that developments out of Syria that saw President Bashar Assad resign and flee the country after insurgents took control of Damascus are a blow to his allies, Iran and Russia. He said the U.S. government — which has some 900 troops in Syria — will continue to monitor the developments.