Rep. John James says "Russia is the aggressor," but Zelenskyy "fumbled the bag" in meeting Republican Rep. John James of Michigan tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that while "Russia is the aggressor" and President Vladimir Putin is a "war criminal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "fumbled the bag pretty hard" in the White House meeting with President Trump. "All those things can be true at the exact same time," James said.