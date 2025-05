Rep. Jim Himes says increased SALT cap in Trump bill is "going to be good" for Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, who voted against President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" that passed the GOP-controlled House, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the increase of the cap for the state and local tax deduction is the "one little portion" of President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" is "going to be good for my constituents."