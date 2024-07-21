Watch CBS News

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Biden dropping out

Rep. Jamie Raskin was one of the key Democratic lawmakers calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. He joined the "CBS Evening News" to discuss his reaction to Mr. Biden's announcement and what he would like to see moving forward.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.