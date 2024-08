Rep. Ilhan Omar projected to win Minnesota primary in victory for progressive "Squad" Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has won her Democratic primary election, the Associated Press projects, defeating former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels. Omar was the latest member of the progressive group of politicians known as "The Squad" to face a political test after two of its members, Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman, lost their primary challenges. CBS News campaign reporter Hunter Woodall has more.