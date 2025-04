Rep. Garcia says he's in El Salvador "to build support" for Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return California Rep. Robert Garcia says he's meeting with officials at the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador on Monday to demand due process and advocate for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who the Trump administration admitted had been mistakenly deported. He shared details about his efforts in El Salvador in an interview on "CBS Mornings Plus."