Rep. Debbie Dingell says Schumer sent "mixed signals" about the bill to avert the shutdown After 10 Senate Democrats joined with nearly all Republicans to pass a bill to avert a government shutdown that had gotten no Democratic support in the House, Rep. Debbie Dingall tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent "mixed signals" about the measure, but added that "we've got to move on."