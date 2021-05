Rep. Beto O'Rourke says DCCC, DNC have no place in Texas races Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke is running for Senate against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. O'Rourke told CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue" that he's running a grassroots campaign and that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic National Committee have no place in elections in Texas.