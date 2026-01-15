Renee Good's family pursuing separate investigation after ICE shooting, family attorney says The family of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, is pursuing their own separate investigation. The family's attorney told CBS News, "the thought that there is only a one-sided investigation … is really not palatable to the family, nor should it be to the government or the American people." The Trump administration has claimed Good intended to weaponize her vehicle, which the family attorney disputes.