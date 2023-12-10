Watch CBS News

Remembering Ryan O'Neal

One of the most popular stars of the 1970s died Friday at age 82. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks back at the career of Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O'Neal, star of "Love Story," "Paper Moon" and "Barry Lyndon."
