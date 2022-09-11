Watch CBS News

Remembering Queen Elizabeth's 9/11 tribute

President Biden on Sunday recalled a message Queen Elizabeth sent on Sept. 11, 2001 — her first outreach to a stunned and grieving country and one she had to break a 600-year-old tradition to deliver. Norah O'Donnell reports.
