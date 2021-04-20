Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remembering Marni Nixon, Hollywood's unsung performer

Marni Nixon was known as a incredible performer who mainly worked and sang behind the scenes. She was the voice behind songs in many iconic films, including My Fair Lady and was considered America's most unsung singer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.