Watch CBS News

Remembering Gene Hackman's most iconic roles

Iconic actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95. The two-time Oscar winner starred in dozens of movies, including "The French Connection" and "The Conversation." USA Today reporter Brian Truitt joins CBS News with more on Hackman's legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.