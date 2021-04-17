Live

Remembering CBS News legend Morley Safer

Veteran news journalist and "60 Minutes" correspondent Morley Safer died Thursday. He was viewed as the pillar of the leading television news broadcast of all time. His collegue Steve Kroft remembers the life and legacy of Morley Safer.
