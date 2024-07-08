Watch CBS News

Inside reformist Masoud Pezeshkian's Iranian presidential election win

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian will be Iran's new president after topping hard-liner Saeed Jalili in this weekend's runoff election marked by low voter turnout. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has more.
