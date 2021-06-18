Pride Month
COVID Pandemic
Women In The Workplace Documentary
The Uplift
Record heat scorches southwestern U.S.
Extreme heat warnings were issued in five states on Friday as temperatures continue to shatter record highs. Meanwhile, extreme drought conditions are fueling wildfires in the West. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
