Recalling the Oct. 7 massacre nearly one year on For all the turmoil, suffering and heartbreaking loss of human life that has unfolded since, the Oct. 7 massacre nearly one year ago is when it began, when heavily armed Hamas gunmen slaughtered about 1,200 people in Israel. Charlie D'Agata, who has reported extensively on the attack and the war in Gaza that followed, recalls the massacre and the escalating regional conflict.