Watch CBS News

RealPage enabled landlords to collude, inflate rent prices, DOJ complaint claims

The Department of Justice is alleging RealPage's tech enabled landlords to collude and inflate rent prices. RealPage says the tech is designed to be legally compliant. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the complaint.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.