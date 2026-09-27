Raye on the big risk behind her biggest success The British singer-songwriter Raye says she has been putting in the work since she was a teen, creating songs that range in subject matter from being single to sexual assault and coping with drugs and alcohol. That work has led to enormous success, including her smash hit "Where Is My Husband!" RAYE talks with correspondent Seth Doane about becoming an independent artist after a break with her record label; the risks and rewards of going it alone; and how her latest album, "This Music May Contain Hope," has been a family affair.