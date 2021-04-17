Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rare whale sightings in San Francisco Bay

In San Francisco Bay, it's been a great week for whale watching thanks to some special visitors seldom seen in those waters. But scientists have concerns about the whales visiting the shallower waters. Carter Evans reports.
