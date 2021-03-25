Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rare respiratory virus hits children in 12 states

Enterovirus 68, a dangerous strain of the common cold, is infecting children from Kansas to Georgia. The virus has hospitalized hundreds of kids over the past few weeks. Dean Reynolds reports from Chicago.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.