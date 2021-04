Rare look at how U.S. forces are assisting in fight against ISIS For the first time, U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are pushing into western Mosul, which is still held by ISIS. The Iraqis say they won the battle for control of the international airport in Iraq's second largest city. David Martin, who's traveling with Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. forces in the Middle East, gets insight into how American forces are assisting in the fight.