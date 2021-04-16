Live

Rain and hail hammer Midwest

Hail is hammering the Midwest while Americans living in the Southern Plains have been told to prep for possible tornado touchdowns. David Begnaud is live in Wichita, Kansas, which is on alert for destructive weather.
