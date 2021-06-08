Live

Watch CBSN Live

Questions linger on the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis

A monthslong Vanity Fair investigation details how efforts to probe the Wuhan lab leak theory were suppressed within parts of the U.S. government. Contributing editor Katherine Eban joined CBSN to discuss more of what her investigation uncovered.
