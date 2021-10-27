Queen Elizabeth II cancels appearance at COP26 summit to follow medical advice Queen Elizabeth II has pulled out of a critical U.N. climate summit in Scotland next week. This comes just days after she spent a night at a London hospital and canceled engagements, having been advised to rest by her doctors. As Roxana Saberi reports from Windsor Castle, although the queen has been performing light duties this week, this latest cancellation will doubtless raise further concerns about the health of the 95-year-old monarch.