"QAnon Shaman" still feels "sympathy" for former President Donald Trump In his first interview from jail, Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," says he still supports President Donald Trump. Laurie Segall spoke to Chansley for 60 Minutes+, a new show on ViacomCBS's new streaming platform, Paramount+. She joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with a preview on CBSN.