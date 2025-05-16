Putin, Zelenskyy absent from first direct Russia-Ukraine talks in 3 years Russian and Ukrainian officials met Friday in the first direct talks between the two countries in three years. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were both absent. President Trump said Thursday that he believed nothing would happen between the nations until he and Putin meet. Seth G. Jones, president of the Defense and Security Department and Harold Brown Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins "CBS Morning News" with more.