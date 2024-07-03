Watch CBS News

Putin and Xi meet for 2nd time in 2 months

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping met Wednesday for the second time in two months. Markus Garlauskas, director of the Atlantic Council's Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, joins to discuss.
