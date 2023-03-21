Watch CBS News

Putin and Xi Jinping discuss war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a second day of talks, this time focusing on the war in Ukraine. Xi said China remains impartial and stands on the side of peace. Ramy Inocencio has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.