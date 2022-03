Protecting new life in Kyiv as Ukraine comes under Russian attack As Russian forces close in on Kyiv, health care workers continue to care for new and expectant mothers in the basement of a facility in the capital city. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the latest attacks and Dr. Serhii Frolov joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Jericka Duncan to discuss his efforts at the Kyiv Regional Perinatal Center.