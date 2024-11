Prosecutors present new evidence in Laken Riley murder trial CBS News has learned the case against the man accused of killing a University of Georgia nursing student could be in the hands of the judge as early as Tuesday. Jose Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, has pleaded not guilty to killing 22-year-old Laken Riley while she was jogging on campus in February. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from Athens, Georgia.